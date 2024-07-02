AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 809779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
