AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 809779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.