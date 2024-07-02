Acadia Healthcare’s (ACHC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. 198,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,900. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 97.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

