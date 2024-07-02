Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.54. 911,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.