Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACCD. Barclays dropped their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.65.

Accolade Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $3.54 on Friday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $283.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,303 shares of company stock valued at $100,342. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Accolade by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,731,000 after buying an additional 762,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

