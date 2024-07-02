AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 8,890,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 680.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 888,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.6 %

AHCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,657. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.