Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) & Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Head to Head Contrast

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Electrovaya shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A N/A N/A Electrovaya -0.44% -2.83% -0.56%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.84 million 0.80 -$74.34 million ($52.85) -0.06 Electrovaya $44.06 million 1.95 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Advent Technologies and Electrovaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advent Technologies and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00

Electrovaya has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 333.07%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Advent Technologies.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Advent Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, including membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, and reformers, as well as provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing services. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

