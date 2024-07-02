AECOM Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

AECOM stock opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -951.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

