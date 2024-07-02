Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $89.04 on Friday. Aflac has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $91.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aflac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,861.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 444,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after purchasing an additional 348,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

