Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in June

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Aimia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Aimia has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.
About Aimia
