Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $18.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after buying an additional 175,117 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 103.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 330,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 167,794 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 855,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 428,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.