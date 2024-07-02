Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Up 8.4% in June

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 302,600 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ALAR traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 342,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $293.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.74. Alarum Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarum Technologies ( NASDAQ:ALAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAR

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.