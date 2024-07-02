Albertsons Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,351 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 472% compared to the average volume of 3,559 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 1,651,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

