Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 729,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,746,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,449,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after buying an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,144. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.94.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

