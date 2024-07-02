Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,788 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Alkermes worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,397. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
