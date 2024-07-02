Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,788 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Alkermes worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,397. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

