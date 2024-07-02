Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Sells $87,934.64 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $87,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,390 shares in the company, valued at $206,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allakos Stock Down 4.5 %

ALLK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 756,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,483. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 932,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 695,619 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Allakos by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,552,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Allakos by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,172,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 537,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 1,753.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,259,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

