Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AENT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,230. Alliance Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

