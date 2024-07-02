Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMVT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $149,882.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,958 shares in the company, valued at $33,891,350.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $149,882.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,958 shares in the company, valued at $33,891,350.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $115,023.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. 106,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,081. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

