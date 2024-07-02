Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 208.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95,149 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Photronics by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 187.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

