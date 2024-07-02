Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,878 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC remained flat at $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 66,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $830.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.97%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.24%.

SVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

