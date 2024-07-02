Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vontier by 51.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vontier by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. 90,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,340. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.