Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,686 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,156,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198,609 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at nLIGHT

In related news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,384.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Price Performance

LASR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 32,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

