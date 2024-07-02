Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 72,166 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 30.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 126.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. 239,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

