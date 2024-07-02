Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sylvamo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLVM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. 8,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

