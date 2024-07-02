Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $23,990,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,386. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.