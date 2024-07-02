Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 8709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.79, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.