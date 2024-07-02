Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up about 0.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 2.31% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMOM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. 2,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,251. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.