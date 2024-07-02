Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:ATHE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,645. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

