Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 563,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 101,670 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,174,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,278,000 after buying an additional 722,258 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 579,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,176,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

