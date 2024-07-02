Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.91 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 912,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,140,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MO. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

