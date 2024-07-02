Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) & Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Financial Analysis

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aisin and Amadeus IT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A Amadeus IT Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Aisin has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aisin and Amadeus IT Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin $34.01 billion N/A $629.06 million $2.37 14.23 Amadeus IT Group $5.89 billion N/A $1.14 billion N/A N/A

Amadeus IT Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aisin.

Profitability

This table compares Aisin and Amadeus IT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin 1.88% 4.20% 2.12% Amadeus IT Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Aisin pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Amadeus IT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aisin pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Aisin beats Amadeus IT Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, software distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, consultancy and technology development services for payments, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, and travel buyers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

