Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,130,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 74,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,904,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,938,051. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average of $173.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 460,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 50.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

