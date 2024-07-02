Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $195.99 and last traded at $196.95. 9,336,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 42,655,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.20.

Specifically, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.