American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Price Target Lowered to $3.25 at Roth Mkm

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised American Lithium to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

AMLI opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.52. American Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Lithium will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Lithium by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 891,959 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Lithium by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

