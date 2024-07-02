Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after buying an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amgen by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after buying an additional 745,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Amgen by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after acquiring an additional 626,810 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $218.44 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

