Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in June

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.7 days.
Ampol Price Performance
Ampol stock remained flat at $19.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.
Ampol Company Profile
