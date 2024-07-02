Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in June

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.7 days.

Ampol Price Performance

Ampol stock remained flat at $19.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

