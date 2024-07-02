Analysts Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $74.00

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

