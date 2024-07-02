Analysts Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $136.27

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,975,000 after buying an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sun Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $118.76 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

