Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MicroStrategy (MSTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) recently:

6/25/2024 – MicroStrategy is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – MicroStrategy was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/13/2024 – MicroStrategy is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,890.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – MicroStrategy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR traded down $31.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,334.88. 390,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,728. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.24 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,447.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,134.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,856 shares of company stock valued at $51,096,331. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $8,901,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

