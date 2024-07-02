Analyzing Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DATATRAK International and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.23%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

This table compares DATATRAK International and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50%

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.38, suggesting that its share price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $6.18 million 0.29 $2.66 million N/A N/A Applied Digital $143.91 million 6.20 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -8.23

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Summary

Applied Digital beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

