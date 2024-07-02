Analyzing CAVA Group (CAVA) and The Competition

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CAVA Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CAVA Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 CAVA Group Competitors 556 4849 6360 326 2.53

CAVA Group currently has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.44%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 18.47%. Given CAVA Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% CAVA Group Competitors -8.35% -122.28% -5.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CAVA Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million $13.28 million 232.35 CAVA Group Competitors $2.15 billion $248.48 million 24.64

CAVA Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. CAVA Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CAVA Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

