Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 31.7% Over Last Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Anyswap has a total market cap of $48.84 million and approximately $25.78 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00004224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.8609954 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

