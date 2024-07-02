AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $287.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.71.

Get AON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.77. 301,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,158. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average is $302.36. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.