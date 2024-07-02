APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Update

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,950,000 after buying an additional 1,031,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in APi Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 6,312.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. 2,893,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APi Group

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.