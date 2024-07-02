Applied Capital LLC FL Has $1.21 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after buying an additional 930,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after buying an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,287,000 after buying an additional 553,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,224,713,000 after purchasing an additional 412,434 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.30. 617,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.79 and its 200-day moving average is $243.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

