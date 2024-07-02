Applied Capital LLC FL Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.7% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in American Express by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in American Express by 17.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 146,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 35.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,348 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $235.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,481. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The firm has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.40.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

