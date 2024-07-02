Applied Capital LLC FL Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group comprises 2.5% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,414. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.12.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

