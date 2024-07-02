Applied Capital LLC FL Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in 3M were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

MMM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

