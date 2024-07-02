Applied Capital LLC FL Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $416,982,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CRH by 4,713.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,713,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.15. 5,406,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

About CRH



CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

