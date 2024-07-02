Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 363 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in HP were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HP by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,508 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 138,221 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HP by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in HP by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 75,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HP by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

