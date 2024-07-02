Applied Capital LLC FL Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.32.

SYK traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

